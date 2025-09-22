Suryakumar Yadav reveals turning point in IND vs PAK clash, lauds India cricketer's terrific performance India skipper Suryakumar Yadav was delighted with India's performance in the clash against Pakistan in the Asia Cup. In the post-match press conference, he also revealed the turning point of the clash while also lauding the cricketer.

Dubai:

India skipper Suryakumar Yadav was delighted with India's win over arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday (September 21) in the Super Four round. It wasn't an easy win, as Pakistan were dominating at one stage, as they were 91/1 after 10 overs. However, India kept a leash on the run-scoring with Shivam Dube picking up wickets and the spinners also did well to restrict Pakistan to 171 runs in their 20 overs.

After the match, Surya revealed that Dube's spell was the turning point in the match as the all-rounder dismissed two set batters - Saim Ayub and Sahibzada Farhan in the second half of the innings. He conceded only 17 runs in his first three overs before going for 16 runs in the final over of his spell. However, the damage was done by then, as India didn't concede a single boundary from the 11th to 16th over of the innings. This was the period when Dube bowled three overs.

"Shivam Dube's spell was the turning point and he bailed us out of that situation," Surya said at the post-match press conference.

Surya defends Jasprit Bumrah after pacer had a bad day

It was a day to forget for Jasprit Bumrah as he conceded 45 runs in his four-over spell and was taken to the cleaners by the opposition. It was one of those rare days when the man couldn't land his yorkers consistently. However, the Indian captain wasn't worried much about his form defending the best bowler of the current generation.

"That's fine, he's not a robot, he will have a bad day someday," Surya added while also lauding India's opening duo of Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill who added more than 100 runs for the first wicket. "They complement each other really well (Abhishek and Gill). It's like a fire and ice combination," the India skipper added.