Suryakumar Yadav returns to first-class cricket with bang, smashes 80-ball 90 in Ranji Trophy match

Suryakumar Yadav is currently playing for his team Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy and is performing amazingly. He smashed 90 runs in 80 deliveries in his first Ranji Trophy game in almost three years. He last played a first-class game way back in February 2020.

On the other hand, skipper Ajinkya Rahane and Yashasvi Jaiswal struck fine hundreds to take Mumbai to 457/3 against Hyderabad on day one of the Group B contest.

Surya, who has arguably been the best batter in white-ball cricket over the past 12 months, approached the red-ball game with the same aggressive intent that he is known for in the shorter formats. His knock comprised 15 fours and a six.

Jaiswal continued his rich vein of form with a sublime 162 off 195 balls while Rahane was batting on 139 at stumps. Prithvi Shaw was out for 19 after Hyderabad opted to field at the BKC ground.

Team India is currently on a tour of Bangladesh and will return home after playing the last Test after which it will start preparing for next year. The Sri Lankan team is going to tour India in the beginning of 2023 with three T20 matches and three ODIs lined up.

In the coming times, a lot of changes will also be seen in the Indian team. But it is almost certain that Suryakumar Yadav will still be a part of both the ODI and T20 teams. Morever, he has expressed his desire to play Test cricket for India.

If he continues to bat like this in the white jersey game, then the day is not far when he will be seen making his Test debut for India as well.

