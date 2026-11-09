Suryakumar Yadav returns as captain, as Mumbai announce squad for SMAT 2026

New Delhi:

Suryakumar Yadav has been named as Mumbai captain for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has confirmed the development on Monday. Now, the appointment marks a significant development for the experienced batter, who has been out of India’s scheme of things since the T20 World Cup 2026. He has been waiting for an opportunity since then, especially after being dropped from the Ranji Trophy.

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He will now be determined to prove his mettle and once again fight his way back to the national team. For the same reason, Suryakumar hasn’t walked away from international cricket yet.

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Meanwhile, after announcing the squad, the MCA highlighted the value of having an established international figure at the helm, particularly as Mumbai prepare to compete against several strong domestic teams.

“The MCA is pleased to announce the Mumbai Senior Men's squad for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, India's premier domestic T20 competition. India T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav will lead the Mumbai side, bringing his vast international experience, leadership and explosive batting prowess to the team. The squad features a blend of experienced international and domestic players along with promising young talent, reflecting Mumbai's continued commitment to excellence and nurturing the next generation of cricketers,” the MCA said in a statement.

Mumbai’s campaign begins on November 14

Mumbai are scheduled to travel to Kolkata on November 11, where they will begin their preparations for the tournament. Their opening fixture is against Hyderabad on November 14.

The team has been placed in Elite Group D, alongside Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Hyderabad, Odisha, Uttarakhand and Vidarbha. The group stage will provide Suryakumar and his teammates with an opportunity to establish themselves early in the competition.

Meanwhile, Angkrish Raghuvanshi will once again keep wickets as Mumbai has named him specialist keeper for the tournament. Among India cricketers, Shivam Dube has been called up. Senior cricketers such as Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande are also part of the squad, as Musheer and Sarfaraz Khan.

Mumbai Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (WK), Divyansh Saxena, Suved Parkar, Musheer Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, Sairaj Patil, Shivam Dube, Atharva Ankolekar, Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Shams Mulani, Maxwell Swaminathan, Mohit Avasthi, Sylvester D'Souza, Hardik Tamore (WK)

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