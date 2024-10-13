Suryakumar Yadav records fourth-highest wins as India's T20 captain, surpasses Hardik Pandya

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI X Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya during the Bangladesh T20I series

Suryakumar Yadav and his young brigade made short work of Bangladesh, hammering their Asian rivals by 133 runs in the three-match T20 series finale and hence achieved a 3-0 win. The young turks literally came out firing on all cylinders across three T20Is with both bat and ball and Bangladesh's offerings didn't prove to be any challenge for the Men in Blue, who achieved another clean sweep of a win.

This win helped Suryakumar Yadav go past his Mumbai Indians teammate and former India T20 skipper Hardik Pandya. In just his fourth assignment as captain of India in T20Is, Surya now has 11 wins to his name in 13 matches as India's captain in T20Is, the fourth-highest for the Men in Blue. Surya surpassed Hardik Pandya, who had 10 wins in 16 matches as captain during his stint. Rohit Sharma still remains the captain with most number of wins in T20Is with India winning 50 matches under him.

Most wins as captain of India in T20Is (including Super Overs)

50 wins in 62 matches - Rohit Sharma

42 wins in 72 matches - MS Dhoni

32 wins in 50 matches - Virat Kohli

11 wins in 13 matches - Suryakumar Yadav

10 wins in 16 matches - Hardik Pandya

Sanju Samson and Surya's 173-run partnership set the game up for India in Hyderabad on Saturday, October 12 before the bowlers were given a cushion of 297 runs on the board, the second-highest total in T20I history.

Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mayank Yadav and Sanju Samson put their hand up at different points of the series to not only take India to a strong position in the match but also put pressure on Bangladesh. Even though Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants lost their potential uncapped options, both Reddy and Mayank gave a good account of themselves in India colours.

With India set to play three Tests against New Zealand for the next three weeks, the T20 squad will next be in action in South Africa from November 8-15.