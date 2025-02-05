Wednesday, February 05, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Suryakumar Yadav presents 24-year-old star with Impact Fielder of the IND vs ENG series medal in viral video

Suryakumar Yadav presents 24-year-old star with Impact Fielder of the IND vs ENG series medal in viral video

India's T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav presented Dhruv Jurel with the Impact fielder of the series medal after India's triumphant series win against England.

Edited By: Akshit Bhatnagar New Delhi Published : Feb 05, 2025 10:45 IST, Updated : Feb 05, 2025 10:48 IST
Suryakumar Yadav
Image Source : BCCI Suryakumar Yadav with fielding medal

India continued their dominant run in the shortest format of the game with a 4-1 series win against England. Under Suryakumar Yadav’s captaincy, the side registered yet another commanding win in the fifth and final T20I in Mumbai. It is worth noting that ever since the T20 World Cup 2024 triumph, the Men in Blue have remained unbeaten in the format under the 34-year-old's leadership.

Furthermore, with yet another series win in the bag, India celebrated their success behind the scenes. In a clip shared by the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India), as has been the tradition, fielding coach T. Dilip introduced the 'Impact Fielder of the Series' medal.

"Phenomenal stuff, boys. When it comes to fielding, I think we, as a team, always try to be aggressive. And even in this series, we showed that fielding is not just about skill; it's an attitude thing. But when you are on the ground, we are not sure about how many balls come your way. We cannot control that. But we can definitely control our intent, our awareness, and our readiness and showed up in that series. We were thrown different challenges throughout the series, whether it was due to bigger outfields, whether it is faster outfields, or lights," T. Dilip said in the clip.

With the entire side assembled in the dressing room, skipper Suryakumar Yadav was handed the responsibility to present the medal to the winner. In a hilarious moment, the 34-year-old went on to tease Varun Chakaravarthy before eventually handing over the medal to Dhruv Jurel. The 24-year-old only featured for India in two matches in the T20I series, where he scored six runs. However, despite his subpar performance with the bat, his prowess in the field made quite the impression, which earned him the medal.

Related Stories
Rashid Khan creates history, surpasses Dwayne Bravo to become highest wicket-taker in T20 cricket

Rashid Khan creates history, surpasses Dwayne Bravo to become highest wicket-taker in T20 cricket

Rahul Dravid engages in heated argument after his car suffers collision with goods auto: Video

Rahul Dravid engages in heated argument after his car suffers collision with goods auto: Video

Pat Cummins unlikely to be fit for Champions Trophy, Australia to name new captain soon

Pat Cummins unlikely to be fit for Champions Trophy, Australia to name new captain soon

Furthermore, with the T20I series won, the Men in Blue will now shift their focus onto the upcoming ODI series. India is all set to face off against England across three ODI matches, with the first ODI scheduled to be held at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur on Thursday, February 6.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement