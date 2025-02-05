Suryakumar Yadav presents 24-year-old star with Impact Fielder of the IND vs ENG series medal in viral video

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI Suryakumar Yadav with fielding medal

India continued their dominant run in the shortest format of the game with a 4-1 series win against England. Under Suryakumar Yadav’s captaincy, the side registered yet another commanding win in the fifth and final T20I in Mumbai. It is worth noting that ever since the T20 World Cup 2024 triumph, the Men in Blue have remained unbeaten in the format under the 34-year-old's leadership.

Furthermore, with yet another series win in the bag, India celebrated their success behind the scenes. In a clip shared by the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India), as has been the tradition, fielding coach T. Dilip introduced the 'Impact Fielder of the Series' medal.

"Phenomenal stuff, boys. When it comes to fielding, I think we, as a team, always try to be aggressive. And even in this series, we showed that fielding is not just about skill; it's an attitude thing. But when you are on the ground, we are not sure about how many balls come your way. We cannot control that. But we can definitely control our intent, our awareness, and our readiness and showed up in that series. We were thrown different challenges throughout the series, whether it was due to bigger outfields, whether it is faster outfields, or lights," T. Dilip said in the clip.

With the entire side assembled in the dressing room, skipper Suryakumar Yadav was handed the responsibility to present the medal to the winner. In a hilarious moment, the 34-year-old went on to tease Varun Chakaravarthy before eventually handing over the medal to Dhruv Jurel. The 24-year-old only featured for India in two matches in the T20I series, where he scored six runs. However, despite his subpar performance with the bat, his prowess in the field made quite the impression, which earned him the medal.

Furthermore, with the T20I series won, the Men in Blue will now shift their focus onto the upcoming ODI series. India is all set to face off against England across three ODI matches, with the first ODI scheduled to be held at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur on Thursday, February 6.