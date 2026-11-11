Suryakumar Yadav opens up on his 'difficult' phase, aims to bounce back ahead of IPL 2027

The stage is set for the mini auction of the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2027. With the 20th season of the IPL looming on the horizon, many eyes will be set on five-time champions Mumbai Indians. Despite being the joint most successful side in the tournament, Mumbai Indians have struggled of late.

The side finished in ninth place in the IPL 2026, failing to reach the knockout stages of the competition. The side is full of stars but has failed to put in a good showing recently.

With the new season approaching, many eyes will be set on star batter Suryakumar Yadav. One of the most experienced members of the side, Suryakumar Yadav has been struggling recently. He has been out of form and was omitted from India’s T20I side after leading the side to a World Cup victory as well.

Speaking on the same, Suryakumar Yadav recently came forward and opened up on the hardships that he has faced in recent times. "Post the T20 World Cup, it has been a little difficult. I don't want to run away from the fact… if you're not honest with yourself, it's very difficult to lead a happy life. To be very honest, it has been very difficult but then at the same time, during IPL I was blessed with a baby girl in May. So the focus shifted completely towards her. So the last few months since she was born have been very beautiful,” Suryakumar Yadav said at a MCA event.

Suryakumar Yadav opened up on going back to his roots

Furthermore, Suryakumar Yadav opened up on how the time after the IPL was hard on him, but remembering where he has come from helped him in his comeback journey.

"The first two months after the IPL were difficult but then I thought, why not think about how I was before - how I started my cricket, when I used to think I wanted to play age-group cricket for Mumbai, I wanted to play first-class cricket for Mumbai. So all these things I chatted with my wife, and she said the same thing: you need to bring back that love and passion for the game, what you had when you were a 15-year-old kid who wanted to represent Mumbai in age-group cricket,” Suryakumar Yadav said.

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