Suryakumar Yadav on PM Modi's 'Op Sindoor' tweet after Asia Cup win: 'Felt like he took the strike...' India skipper Suryakumar Yadav today responded to PM Modi's tweet after India won the Asia Cup final against Pakistan. Modi had tweeted that India won even on the cricket field just like the country won after launching Operation Sindoor earlier this year.

Dubai:

India defeated Pakistan in the final of Asia Cup on Sunday (September 28) by five wickets to win the tournament for the record-extending ninth time. After the thrilling victory, even PM Modi congratulated the team while also mocking Pakistan, reminding them of their loss in the Operation Sindoor as well earlier this year. India skipper Suryakumar Yadav today responded to PM Modi's tweet while lauding him for always leading the country from the front.

"It feels good when the country's leader himself bats on the front foot; it felt like he took the strike and scored runs. It was great to see, and when the sir is standing in front, then definitely the players will play freely. The most important thing is that the whole country is celebrating. When we go back (to India), it will feel good, and we will get more inspiration and motivation to do well," Surya said while speaking to ANI.

Surya opens up on the trophy controversy in Asia Cup final

Drama unfolded after India won the Asia Cup final against Pakistan. The men in blue refused to accept the trophy from the ACC Chief and PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi and the latter walked away from the podium with the trophy after the presentation ceremony. For the first time in cricket history, the winning team didn't get the trophy. However, Surya isn't worried much and stated that the people are happy with their win which is their real trophy.

"I won't call it controversy. If you have seen, people have posted photos of trophy here and there. But the real trophy is when you win the hearts of people, the players, the trust you earn, the support staff, the trust they have shown, the people who work behind the scenes, that is the real trophy. The real trophy is the work and effort of so many people on the field," Surya added.

