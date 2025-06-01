Suryakumar Yadav needs 15 runs to break AB de Villiers' historic IPL record as MI meet PBKS in Qualifier 2 Suryakumar Yadav has shown insane consistency in the Indian Premier League 2025 with scores of 25-plus in all the innings that he has batted in. Surya is now eyeing another historic IPL record as Mumbai Indians face Punjab Kings in Qualifier 2 of the tournament.

New Delhi:

Mumbai Indians veteran Suryakumar Yadav is on the verge of achieving an all-time IPL record as his team meets Punjab Kings in Qualifier 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, June 1. MI are eyeing for their sixth IPL title as they look to beat Punjab in the do-or-die clash to set up a final meeting with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

MI defeated Gujarat Titans in the Eliminator after denying their hard-hitting batting order chase down 228. Led by a stellar batting performance from Rohit Sharma and a come-from-behind brilliant show by the bowlers, MI won the clash by 20 runs.

Meanwhile, Surya has been key to MI's run this year. The veteran batter has scored 25-plus scores in all 15 innings in the ongoing season. He is now a little away from breaking another historic record in the tournament.

SKY needs to score 15 more runs to shatter AB de Villiers' record of most runs scored by a non-opening batter in an IPL season. The T20 beast currently sits in third place on the list with 673 runs to his name in 15 innings in IPL 2025. He is trailing to only AB de Villiers (687 runs in 2016) and Rishabh Pant (684 runs in 2018).

Most runs scored by non-openers in an IPL season:

687 - AB de Villiers (2016)

684 - Rishabh Pant (2018)

673 - Suryakumar Yadav (2025)

622 - Kane Williamson (2018)

605 - Suryakumar Yadav(2023)

578 - Virat Kohli (2013)

MI are bidding for a sixth IPL title that will put them on top of the most IPL crowns, clear of the five-time champions Chennai Super Kings. MI started the season slow with one win in five matches, however, they bounced back in the second half and finished fourth.

Speaking on MI's turning point of the season, MI coach Mahela Jayawardene said, "The game against Delhi, when we got those three runouts and won was the turning point of our season. Because we were at that time five games, four losses, one win. That was a crucial match and Delhi was the top-of-the-table team. We did get a decent score but we didn't bowl well. It was a team win and that just gave us a lot of momentum."