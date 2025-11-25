Suryakumar Yadav names rivals India want to face in T20 World Cup 2026 final The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 schedule was finally announced today at an event, which was also attended by the India skipper Suryakumar Yadav. At the event, Surya named the team he would love to face in the final of the tournament on March 8 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

New Delhi:

ICC announced the highly anticipated schedule of the T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka today at an event. It was attended by Rohit Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur, and Suryakumar Yadav, apart from the ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta and the ICC Chairman Jay Shah as well. At the event, India's T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav was asked about the opponents he would like to face in the final of the mega event, and he had no hesitation in naming Australia.

Notably, Australia broke millions of hearts on November 19 at the ODI World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, beating India in the final with Travis Head smashing a match-winning century. The same venue is scheduled to host the final of the T20 World Cup 2026 (unless Pakistan make it to the final) and Surya clearly wants to avenge the ODI World Cup final defeat.

More to follow...