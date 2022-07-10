Here are records that Suryakumar Yadav broke on his way to magnificent 100 vs ENG

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI Suryakumar Yadav was the lone fighter for India vs England in the 3rd T20.

Suryakumar Yadav was at his absolute best as the MI batter scored his maiden and magnificent 100 vs England in the third and final T20. He came in when India was reeling at 13-2 and had just lost Virat Kohli.

SKY started cautiously, and was at 26 off 19 deliveries at one stage. But all hell broke loose as soon as Livingstone came to bowl. Yadav took him on, slammed 15 in the over, and gave life to a dying chase. He ultimately finished with 117off 55 deliveries. The innings included 14 boundaries and six maximums. With this inning, SKY now holds the record for the 2nd highest score by an Indian in T20 cricket.

118 Rohit Sharma vs SL 117 SK Yadav vs Eng 111 Rohit Sharma vs WI 110 KL Rahul vs WI

He is also just the 2nd Indian after KL Rahul to score a hundred by coming in at number 4 or below. Not only this but 117 by Suryakumar is also the highest score by a number four batter in the world. Maxwell held this record for a long time as he slammed 113* vs India in Bengaluru in 2019.

As far as the match is concerned, SKY perished during the death overs as he kept on losing partners at the other end. England ultimately won the match by 17 runs.

India Playing XI

Rohit Sharma(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Umran Malik, Ravi Bishnoi

England Playing XI

Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w/c), Dawid Malan, Philip Salt, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Reece Topley, Richard Gleeson