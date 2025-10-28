Suryakumar Yadav eyes Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's records as India set to face Australia in T20Is Suryakumar Yadav is currently running short of runs but is eyeing some major milestones during India's T20I series against Australia. The five-match series kicks off on October 29 in Canberra.

New Delhi:

Suryakumar Yadav is all set to lead India in a five-match T20I series against Australia in what is a crucial assignment in preparation for the T20 World Cup 2026. Both India and Australia are fiery batting units that have redefined T20 batting with their all guns blazing approach.

Suryakumar Yadav, the renowned T20 beast, is currently short of runs and has not been able to carry his astonishing knocks from his pre-captaincy dates to the captaincy era. While he is unfazed by his lack of runs, Surya is eyeing some big milestones in the upcoming series against the Aussies.

The Indian T20I skipper has hit 239 runs in six T20I innings in Australia with 26 fours and nine sixes. While he is far from the all-time India record of Virat Kohli, who leads the chart for most runs by an Indian in Australia with 747 runs, Surya is eyeing another huge Kohli record.

SKY has hit nine sixes in T20Is in Australia and needs 12 more to break Kohli's record for most sixes by a visiting player in T20Is in Australia. Kohli holds the record with 20 maximums Down Under.

Most sixes by visiting players in T20Is in Australia:

1 - Virat Kohli: 20 sixes in 16 innings

2 - Dewald Brevis: 14 sixes in 3 innings

3 - Kusal Mendis: 14 sixes in 16 innings

4 - Jos Buttler: 13 sixes in 14 innings

5 - Alex Hales: 13 sixes in 14 innings

SKY is even below Hardik Pandya (12 sixes), Rilee Rossouw (12), Pathum Nissanka (11), KL Rahul (11), Sikandar Raza (11), Quinton de Kock (10) and Rohit Sharma (10), with nine sixes but will go past everyone if he hits 12 sixes in five matches.

SKY looks to break Rohit Sharma's record

Meanwhile, the current India captain Suryakumar is also looking to break former captain Rohit Sharma's record for most sixes by an Indian player in Australia. Rohit currently holds the national record, having hit 29 sixes against the Aussies, while SKY has slammed 19 sixes against them and needs 11 to go past Rohit.

Most sixes by Indians against Australia in T20Is:

1 - Rohit Sharma: 29 sixes in 20 innings

2 - Virat Kohli: 26 sixes in 22 innings

3 - Yuvraj Singh: 19 sixes in 8 innings

4 - Suryakumar Yadav: 19 sixes in 9 innings

5 - Hardik Pandya: 14 sixes in 10 innings

The overall record for most sixes against Australia belongs to Chris Gayle, who had slammed 31 maximums, while Martin Guptill is second with 29 sixes. If Surya gets going, he can achieve these records too.