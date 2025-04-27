Suryakumar Yadav creates history, achieves special record during MI vs LSG IPL 2025 fixture Suryakumar Yadav continued his impressive run in the Indian Premier League 2025 and created history during Mumbai Indians' clash against Lucknow Super Giants. SKY hit another blistering knock during his record-laden innings.

New Delhi:

Mumbai Indians star batter Suryakumar Yadav has etched his name into the history books during his team's reverse fixture against Lucknow Super Giants at Wankhede, Mumbai on Sunday, April 27. Suryakumar has completed his 4000 runs in the Indian Premier League as he continued his impressive form in the season.

Coming into the clash against Rishabh Pant's LSG, SKY needed only 33 runs to get to the milestone and he got there in the first innings. Surya played another cameo and got to the mark in the 14th over with a four off Avesh Khan over short third. He has become the fastest Indian player to get to 4000 runs in IPL (in terms of balls taken). SKY shattered the previous Indian record held by Suresh Raina. Overall, he is the third fastest to get to 4000 runs in terms of balls.

Fastest to 4000 IPL runs (in terms of balls taken):

2658 balls - AB de Villiers

2658 balls - Chris Gayle

2714 balls - Suryakumar Yadav

2809 balls - David Warner

2881 balls - Suresh Raina

Surya has joined a long list of Indians to get to 4000 runs. He is the 12th Indian to get to the mark, following the footsteps of the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina, among others.

SKY gets to 150 IPL sixes

Surya achieved another milestone in the Indian cash-rich league during the LSG fixture. SKY has scalped 150 sixes in IPL, becoming the 13th Indian to do so. Coming into the LSG game, SKY needed only one six to get to the 150-six mark and he got there when he

Meanwhile, LSG skipper Pant won the toss and opted to bowl first. "We are bowling first. In a day game, you want to utilize the surface. We are in a good space and personally Its easier to put the team ahead, makes it easier. Eventually, you want to play good cricket and take every day as your first day. One change. Shardul is out and Mayank Yadav is in," Pant said at the toss.

"We were planning to bowl, but looking at the heat - we don't mind batting as well. It's about adapting and not think too much about the heat. ESA game has always been very special, the initiative by Ambani has been very special and it gives us added motivation, let's give them (the children) a good show. The momentum always helps, but in IPL every game matters and do the right things. 2 changes. Karn Sharma comes in for Mitch Santner. Corbin Bosch makes his debut as well, Puthur misses out," Hardik said at the toss.