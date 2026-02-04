Suryakumar Yadav confirms India's openers ahead of T20 World Cup 2026 India captain Suryakumar Yadav has confirmed that Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan will open in the warm-up clash against South Africa in Navi Mumbai. The move indicates that Sanju Samson will spend the time on the bench during the T20 World Cup 2026.

Navi Mumbai:

India captain Suryakumar Yadav has confirmed the opening pair ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026. As Sanju Samson is struggling with his form lately, the team management is backing Ishan Kishan to open with Abhishek Sharma against South Africa in the warm-up clash. Notably, Kishan has been in phenomenal form as of late, scoring a century in the fifth T20I against New Zealand in Thiruvananthapuram.

“Going to bat first. I've heard there might be dew later on, so we want to challenge our bowlers. Want to test ourselves tonight. Definitely Ishan and Abhishek (to open). When you play the sport, it comes with a lot of responsibility. Pressure is always there. But at the same time, there's so many people coming out to support you,” Suryakumar said after the toss.

More to follow..