Suryakumar Yadav comes up with 'no rivalry' remark again for IND vs PAK Women's World Cup clash | WATCH India women lock horns against the Pakistan side in the Women's World Cup 2025. Ahead of the clash, India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav came up with a special message for the Women in Blue and made his rivalry remark yet again.

New Delhi:

India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav taunted Pakistan once again with his 'no rivalry' remark and this time ahead of India women's ODI World Cup clash against Pakistan.

India and Pakistan face each other in the World Cup 2025 at the R Premadasa Stadium on Sunday as the Indian team look for their second straight win in the competition, while the Women in Green aim to bounce back after losing their opener to Bangladesh.

Ahead of the clash, Surya came up with a message to the Harmanpreet Kaur-led team and called that the clashes are no rivalry in the women's games too. For the unversed, the Indian women's team has never lost an ODI match to Pakistan, having won 11 of the 11 encounters coming into the World Cup clash.

Surya comes up with 'no rivalry' remark

"Women's cricket has been playing a different brand of cricket over the last couple of years. They're performing really well. But against Pakistan, if they continue like this and stay fully focused, I'm sure mission 12-0 is possible," Suryakumar said in a message for the Women's team.

"If you talk about rivalry, it's when two teams play 12 games and the score is 6-6 or 7-5. But 11-0 is not a rivalry. Pakistan hasn't been able to beat us in recent times, in men's or women's cricket. If the women focus completely on their game, I'm sure they can make it 12-0," he added.

The Indian women's team has not lost a single ODI against the Women in Green since their first clash against them in 2005. This also includes four wins in the Women's World Cups.

Watch Suryakumar's message for the Indian team:

Surya taunted Pakistan with 'no rivalry' during Asia Cup

Meanwhile, the India captain also dismissed the much-spoken rivalry talk between India and Pakistan's men's teams, pointing out the lopsided win record in favour of his team.

After beating Pakistan in the Super Four clash in Dubai, Surya was asked about the rivalry between the two teams. The Indian skipper urged the Pakistani journalist not to call it a rivalry. "Sir, my request is that we should now stop calling India vs Pakistan matches a rivalry," SKY said during the post-match press conference.

"Sir, rivalry and standard are all the same. Now, what is a rivalry? If two teams have played 15 matches and it's 8-7, that's a rivalry. Here it's 13-1 (12-3) or something. There is no contest," he added.