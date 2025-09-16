Suryakumar Yadav closing on gap with Virat Kohli in T20I world record list India captain Suryakumar Yadav is in stellar form, playing a match-winning knock against Pakistan in the Asia Cup. With that, he has closed the gap with Virat Kohli for most runs as a non-opener in T20I cricket history. The 35-year-old currently stands fifth.

Dubai:

India captain Suryakumar Yadav has been a force to reckon with in the shortest format of the game. He announced himself late in the international circuit, but ever since his debut, the 35-year-old has been extremely consistent, and courtesy of the same, he was announced the skipper after Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from T20I cricket.

In 85 matches he played, the Mumbai-born made 2652 runs at a strike rate of 166.37. Meanwhile, he currently stands fifth on the list of most runs scored by a non-opener in T20I cricket history. Apart from four matches where Suryakumar opened, he featured at number three 25 times, at four in 46 innings and six times at five. He has made 2517 runs as a non-opener, which is only behind Virat Kohli among Indians.

The former India captain, Kohli, has 3637 runs as a non-opener in T20Is. David Miller, Shakib Al Hasan and Glenn Maxwell are second, third and fourth, respectively. Meanwhile, Miller, who is currently at number two, is only 50 runs ahead, and hence, Suryakumar can break that record in the ongoing Asia Cup itself.

Most runs as non-opener in T20Is

Player Runs Virat Kohli 3637 David Miller 2567 Shakib Al Hasan 2542 Glenn Maxwell 2535 Suryakumar Yadav 2517

India qualify for Asia Cup Super 4s

In his first mega tournament in charge, Suryakumar led India to the Super Fours of the ongoing Asia Cup. In both matches, the Men in Blue registered a comfortable victory, beating UAE by nine wickets and Pakistan by seven wickets. Next up, the team will face Hong Kong at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 19.

Meanwhile, the Indian team recently made the headlines for their blockbuster win over arch-rivals Pakistan and also for not shaking hands with the Salman Agha-led side after the match. In protest, the Men in Green refused to take part in the post-match presentation, which ignited new controversy. After which, Pakistan threatened to leave the tournament if the ICC did not suspend match referee Andy Pycroft from the Asia Cup.