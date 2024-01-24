Wednesday, January 24, 2024
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Suryakumar Yadav becomes T20I cricketer of year for second time in row

Suryakumar Yadav becomes T20I cricketer of year for second time in row

Suryakumar Yadav was once again in some form in T20Is as he racked up more than 700 runs in 2023. SKY wins the T20I Cricketer of the Year award for the second time in a row.

Varun Malik Written By: Varun Malik @varunm0212 New Delhi Updated on: January 24, 2024 13:25 IST
Suryakumar Yadav
Image Source : GETTY Suryakumar Yadav

India's T20 beast Suryakumar Yadav has been named the T20I player of the year for the second time in a row. The swashbuckling 360-degree star pipped the other nominees Sikandar Raza, Alpesh Ramjani and Mark Chapman to take the honour.

SKY was at his best in 2023 too as the Indian star racked up 733 runs in 17 innings at an average of 48.86 and a strike rate of 155.95. He was the third-highest run-scorer in the format in 2023, staying behind UAE's Muhammad Waseem and Uganda's Roger Mukasa. The UAE star smoked 863 runs in 23 matches, while the Uganda player hit 738 runs in 31 games in the year.

More to follow...

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News