Suryakumar Yadav becomes T20I cricketer of year for second time in row

India's T20 beast Suryakumar Yadav has been named the T20I player of the year for the second time in a row. The swashbuckling 360-degree star pipped the other nominees Sikandar Raza, Alpesh Ramjani and Mark Chapman to take the honour.

SKY was at his best in 2023 too as the Indian star racked up 733 runs in 17 innings at an average of 48.86 and a strike rate of 155.95. He was the third-highest run-scorer in the format in 2023, staying behind UAE's Muhammad Waseem and Uganda's Roger Mukasa. The UAE star smoked 863 runs in 23 matches, while the Uganda player hit 738 runs in 31 games in the year.

