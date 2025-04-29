Suryakumar Yadav, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer named icon players for T20 Mumbai League The T20 Mumbai League returns after a six-year gap as the tournament is set to feature icon players who have played international cricket for India. Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav and AJinkya Rahane, among others, have been named among the icon players.

India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer and Ajinkya Rahane have been named among the icon players for the returning T20 Mumbai League, Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) announced on Tuesday. The league, returning after a six-year break, will be played from May 26 to June 8 at the Wankhede Stadium.

Suryakumar, Shreyas, Rahane, Sarfaraz Khan, Shardul Thakur, Prithvi Shaw, Shivam Dube, and Tushar Deshpande are also included in the icon player list. The league will feature eight teams taking part and each franchise will be allowed to pick one icon player in their squad.

The MCA President, Ajinkya Naik, highlighted the presence of these players in the roster, saying it will be great for the tournament. "We are delighted to unveil eight icon players who have brought immense pride to Mumbai with their performances on both the domestic and international stage. They represent the spirit, legacy and excellence of Mumbai cricket.

"Their presence will not only inspire and mentor emerging talent but also serve as a valuable learning opportunity for them as we remain committed to discovering and promoting the next generation of India’s cricketing stars. Having these players in the league will also raise its stature and provide fans with a thrilling and memorable experience," said Ajinkya Naik, President of MCA.

The eight franchises that feature in the tournament will be North Mumbai Panthers (Horizon Sports India Private Limited), ARCS Andheri (Arcs Sports & Entertainment Private Limited), Triumph Knights Mumbai North East (Transcon Triumph Knights Private Limited), Namo Bandra Blasters (Pk Sports Ventures Private Limited), Eagle Thane Strikers (Eagle Infra India Ltd.) and Aakash Tigers Mumbai Western Suburbs (World Star Premier League LLP) along with two new teams SoBo Mumbai Falcons (Roadway Solutions India Infra Ltd.) and Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals (Royal Edge Sports & Entertainment).