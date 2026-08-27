Suryakumar Yadav aims to return to India team, says 'putting all the hardwork'

New Delhi:

Former India captain Suryakumar Yadav remains hopeful of reclaiming his place in India’s T20I squad after being left out of the tours of Ireland and England. The Mumbai cricketer insisted that he is working hard and building towards a possible comeback.

The 35-year-old addressed his international future, stating that he is ready to give whatever it takes and his focus remains on improving his position and waiting for an opportunity to emerge.

“Look, I'm putting in all the hard work and doing everything I can. If things go well, then everything will fall into place,” Suryakumar said during the Pro Govinda League, as quoted by PTI.

Notably, his exclusion followed a difficult period with the bat, including an underwhelming IPL campaign. The selectors are also planning for India’s next two-year cycle, adding another factor to the decision to move on from the experienced batter for the upcoming assignments.

Meanwhile, Suryakumar had established himself as a regular member of India’s T20I setup in recent years and became captain after Rohit Sharma retired from the format. Under his leadership, India won their third T20 World Cup title earlier this year. However, his tenure as captain was subsequently ended, with Shreyas Iyer taking over the role. Suryakumar was then omitted from the T20I squad altogether.

The batter’s recent performances have also fallen short of the level he previously maintained. Once ranked the world’s No. 1 T20I batter, he has struggled for consistency, leaving his international position under increasing scrutiny.

Difficult run under Shreyas Iyer

India have also endured a difficult run under Iyer. They suffered a 2-0 defeat against Ireland before England completed a 4-0 victory in their five-match T20I series. The opening game of that series ended without a result after rain prevented a result. However, things got slightly better in the series against Zimbabwe, when they registered a 3-0 series win.

However, focus remains on Iyer at the moment. He needs to deliver results on a consistent basis, or else the team management may consider an alternate option with the T20 World Cup and Olympics in sight in 2028. Hence, the road ahead is important for Iyer.

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