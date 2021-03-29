Suryakumar and Ishan Kishan deserve T20 World Cup spot, says VVS Laxman

Image Source : TWITTER/ICC File photo of Suryakumar Yadav (left) with Ishan Kishan.

The recently-concluded India-England series saw India kick-off their domestic season on a high note with series wins in all formats of the game. Crucially, ahead of the T20 World Cup, Virat Kohli and side played a full-strength T20 team in a 3-2 win over the Poms with an eye to fine-tune the team for the gala event.

And the stellar debuts of Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan have not just added to a selection dilemma for the team management but also exerted pressure on other established batsmen in the group, including skipper Kohli, who promoted himself to opening position to slot the youngsters.

Following their successful sojourn on maiden outing, Indian batting legend VVS Laxman has backed Suryakumar and Ishan to find themselves a spot in the Indian squad en route to World Cup.

"Well, it’s a very tough question because what we have seen in this series is that lot of youngsters have capitalised on their opportunities. But the way Ishan Kishan played in his debut innings and then also the way Suryakumar Yadav played, I think both of them will definitely be in my squad of 15. It’s a tough choice, but I think both of them deserve to play in the Indian squad come the World Cup," Laxman said on a TV show.