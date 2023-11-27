'Surya backs all of us to do what we want': Prasidh Krishna praises Suryakumar Yadav's leadership

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Matthew Wade and Suryakumar Yadav.

Indian pacer Prasidh Krishna has backed India's interim T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav for trusting and backing the players in giving them the freedom to express themselves. Surya is currently leading the Indian team in a five-match T20I series against Australia and has helped the Men in Blue register two back-to-back wins in it. He has also starred with the bat in the first game.

Prasidh, who has been picked for the second-consecutive T20I series including the Ireland series, spoke on Surya's captaincy. On asked about SKY's leadership style, the tall and lanky pacer replied, "It shows in the way he (Suryakumar) bats - very similar in his captaincy as well. He trusts his players, backs all of us to do what we want to do and he's there right behind us to support if there's anything going wrong."

The speedster stressed the need for freedom and reflected on his time in the Indian team. "That has been the name of the game and then that's the word around freedom, go and execute your plans out there and everyone trusts each other in the team. Being a part of the squad was a massive learning for me. That's the biggest learning curve I've had since I've been a part of the team. I got to learn a lot the way people prepare, the amount of information that you can take," he said in the post-match press conference after India's win in second T20I," he added.

'Difficult to bowl in dew: Prasidh

The Karnataka pacer then also opened on the challenges of bowling in dew. "It was quite difficult to bowl. We were planning to tackle dew even in Vizag but luckily we didn’t have to do much there. But here (Thiruvananthapuram) it was really wet. Even in the eighth over when Mukesh (Kumar) was bowling, there was a lot of dew.

"But this is part of the challenge of playing in India. As a bowling unit, we need to learn to tackle dew. It is really difficult but then we need to adapt to it. We were prepared, we knew that dew was going to play a huge role.

Latest Cricket News