Suresh Raina urges Punjab CM for help: 'What happened to my family was beyond horrible'

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Suresh Raina has taken to his official social media profile to reveal chilling details about the attack on his family, which resulted in the death of his uncle and cousin.

Former Indian batsman Suresh Raina has taken to Twitter to urge for help from Punjab Police and the state's chief minister Capt. Amarinder Singh, following an attack on his family.

Raina has revealed that his family has faced a gruesome incident in Punjab, which resulted in the death of his uncle and cousin.

"What happened to my family is Punjab was beyond horrible. My uncle was slaughtered to death, my bua & both my cousins had sever injuries. Unfortunately my cousin also passed away last night after battling for life for days. My bua is still very very critical & is on life support," Raina wrote.

He further urged Punjab Police to look into the matter, writing that the criminals "should not be spared to commit more crimes."

"Till date we don’t know what exactly had happened that night & who did this. I request @PunjabPoliceInd to look into this matter. We at least deserve to know who did this heinous act to them. Those criminals should not be spared to commit more crimes. @capt_amarinder @CMOP," he wrote.

Raina had withdrawn from the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League last week. He had announced his international retirement on August 15.

