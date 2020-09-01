IPL 2020 | Stay strong Chinna Thala: CSK extend support to bereaved Suresh Raina

Image Source : PTI Suresh Raina

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina on Tuesday took to Twitter to reveal the "beyond horrible" attack on his relatives in a village in Pathankot while demanding Punjab police for a thorough probe into the violent attack. Following the tweet, Chennai Super Kings extended their support through a heartwarming reply.

Raina had left UAE for India earlier this week citing "personal reasons". And while speculation began surrounding his sudden departure and eventually making himself unavailable for the entire IPL 2020, Raina took to Twitter to make his first statement, although did not specify it to be the reason behind his coming back.

"What happened to my family is (sic) Punjab was beyond horrible. My uncle was slaughtered to death, my bua & both my cousins had sever (sic) injuries. Unfortunately, my cousin also passed away last night after battling for life for days. My bua (aunt) is still very very critical & is on life support," he said.

"Till date we don't know what exactly had happened that night & who did this. I request @PunjabPoliceInd to look into this matter. We at least deserve to know who did this heinous act to them. Those criminals should not be spared to commit more crimes. @capt_amarinder @CMOPb," he added, tagging Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

CSK replied saying, "Stay strong Chinna Thala, all the #yellove to you and the family."

Stay strong Chinna Thala, all the #yellove to you and the family. 💛 — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) September 1, 2020

Franchise boss and former BCCI President N Srinivasan, who seemed to be upset with Raina's departure in his early statements, later clarified his comment and added that the team will stand by the all-rounder.

