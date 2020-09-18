Suresh Raina to help Jammu & Kashmir Police in honing cricket skills of local youths

Image Source : @ANI Suresh Raina with J&K DGP

Veteran Indian cricketer Suresh Raina called on the Director-General of Police, J&K, Dilbag Singh at Police Headquarters on Friday to discuss J&K Police's plans to encourage the local youths in honing their sports skills. J&K Police wants Raina to help them in encouraging the younger generation of the region to pick up cricket. Raina even volunteered to meet and guide some cricket teams.

"Indian cricketer Suresh Raina called on Jammu & Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh in Srinagar and discussed about a series of plans of J&K Police for encouraging local youth in honing their sports skills. He volunteered to meet and guide some cricket teams,"J&K Police tweeted saying.

Famed Indian Cricketer Sh Suresh Raina @ImRaina called on DGP J&K Sh Dilbag Singh at PHQ Srinagar and had discussions about a series of plans of J&K Police for encouraging local youth in honing their #sports skills.He volunteered to meet and guide some cricket teams. pic.twitter.com/7HTJjoylBX — J&K Police (@JmuKmrPolice) September 18, 2020

Raina said that he is eager to promote sports amongst the youth and would like to guide talented youngsters from various parts of the state.

SSP Anantnag Shri Sandeep Choudhary and AIG (Welfare & Comm.), PHQ Shri Manoj Kumar Pandith were present during the meeting.

Raina later met Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and even shared a picture from his meeting.

"It gives me immense pleasure to get the support of honourable @manojsinhabjp Sir, had a productive meeting today with him on working towards creating a platform for sports in Jammu & Kashmir. Let's make it bigger! #jammu #kashmir #sports," he wrote on Instagram.

Raina had earlier written a letter to DGP J&K for promotion of cricket in Jammu and Kashmir by identifying talented youngsters particularly underprivileged kids in the union territory.

"My intention is finding out the talented youngsters or children from various parts including schools' colleges and rural areas of J&K. I would like to use this opportunity to find the right talented children and polish their skills and contribute to the national team as a treasure for future cricket teams," Raina said in a letter written to J&K Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh.

