Suresh Raina names one thing missing from Virat Kohli's elusive career ahead of KKR clash Former India cricketer Suresh Raina recently came forward and talkeda bout how the IPL trophy has always eluded ace India batter Virat Kohli, and how he has a good chance to clinch the title in the ongoing IPL season.

New Delhi:

After being suspended due to the India-Pakistan conflict, the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 is all set to make its return. The tournament continues with Royal Challengers Bengaluru taking on Kolkata Knight Riders. Both sides will lock horns in game 58 of the tournament at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on May 17.

RCB currently occupy second place in the standings and are one of the most in-form teams in the ongoing season. With the IPL title eluding the side till now, many are hopeful that 2025 could be the franchise’s year.

With Virat Kohli in excellent form for the side, the IPL 2025 could prove to be a fruitful year for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. One of their most esteemed players, Virat Kohli has almost done it all. Winning the 2011 ODI World Cup, 2013, 2025 Champions Trophy, and the 2024 T20 World Cup, the ace India batter is left with the IPL trophy which has always eluded him.

Speaking of the same, former India cricketer Suresh Raina recently came forward and opined that it would be extra special for Kohli if he manages to win the IPL with RCB in 2025.

"Absolutely, he has retired (from Tests) just now, and will get a different happiness if he wins RCB the trophy. He is RCB's unbeatable strength. He has got everything in life, just the RCB trophy hasn't come. He will definitely work hard for that. I feel RCB can lift the trophy this year if Virat Kohli plays 'Virat' knocks," Suresh Raina said on Star Sports’ ‘Game Plan’.

Furthermore, Raina opined that Kohli will need to be at the top of his game if RCB are looking to clinch the IPL title.

"The other 10 players need to respond to him and stay alongside him. He knows how to read the situation. We have seen his running between the wickets along with his cricketing shots. A different energy will be seen now. He has already gotten a break. A different form will be seen. He has done it in the past, so why not now? He will be even more eager to do it now," Raina observed.