Suresh Raina lauds Punjab Police, CM Amarinder Singh after arrests made in relatives’ murder case

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina on Wednesday thanked and lauded the efforts of Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and the Punjab Police after the three were arrested for attack on Raina's relatives in Pathankot.

"This morning in Punjab, I met the investigating officers who reportedly have napped three criminals. I truly appreciate all their efforts. Our loss can’t be recovered but this will surely prevent further crimes to happen. Thank you @PunjabPoliceInd @capt_amarinder for all the help," Raina tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Punjab Police said that they solved the case of attack on Raina's relatives and that the arrested members were of an inter-state gage of robbers. Director-General of Police Dinkar Gupta added that 11 other accused are yet to be arrested.

The attack had taken place in Pathankot's Tharyal village on the intervening night of August 19 and 20.

Raina's uncle, Ashok Kumar, a contractor, had died on the spot, while Kumar's son, Kaushal, succumbed to injuries on August 31.

Kumar's wife, Asha Rani, is still in hospital in a critical condition. Two others injured in the attack have been discharged.

