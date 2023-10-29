'Superstar of the next decade': Sunil Gavaskar hails 23-year-old star to dominate cricket in future

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra and Mohammed Siraj

The Cricket World Cup 2023 is in full swing as the 10 teams are giving it their all in the sport's extravaganza in India. The Indian team is among the sides that are bossing the tournament as they have sent some huge blows to the opposition. There are a number of players bossing the o tournament too. The likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Quinton de Kock, and Rachin Ravindra have looked fabulous in the games they have played.

While many may expect the likes of Kohli, Rohit and de Kock to go big in the tournament, one man who has caught the limelight is New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra. The Kiwi batter has shown great mettle against some of the greatest bowling lineups. He was on song against Australia in a huge 389-run chase as the Southpaw made 116. Numerous cricket pundits have fallen in awe of the star batter and Indian icons Sunil Gavaskar and Sanjay Bangar are among them.

While speaking to the host Broadcaster, the duo heaped praise on Rachin and Gavaskar even termed him the superstar of the next decade. "If there is an award like there is an emerging player in IPL, then it has to be Rachin Ravindra. It's because he has batted at his best against some of the biggest teams. You take into account the performances against England, Australia and even against India. He was batting really fluently. Against all teams, he has scored well. New Zealand batters are not known for playing well against spinners but the way Rachin and Daryl Mitchell have batted has been truly extraordinary," Bangar said. Notably, Gavaskar came with a bold remark, stating Rachin as "Superstar of the next decade."

Rachin has scored two centuries and two fifties in the tournament so far. He has challenged the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the run-scoring list. Rachin has made 406 runs in the tournament in 6 innings. He was a vital cog in the New Zealand lineup in the chase against Australia. However, after his wicket, the Kiwis were under great pressure. Despite a strong cameo from James Neesham, New Zealand fell 5 runs short

