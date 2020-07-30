'Super proud': Priyanka Raina pens emotional note on husband Suresh Raina's 15 years in int'l cricket

Image Source : TWITTER: @IMRAINA Suresh Raina on Thursday completed 15 years in international cricket, and his wife Priyanka Raina penned down an emotional note on the occasion.

Indian cricketer Suresh Raina made his international debut on this day 15 years ago. Raina made his debut against Sri Lanka in 2005 in an ODI, and has since made 226 appearances for the side in the fifty-over format, 78 in T20Is and 18 in Tests. He was the first Indian batsman, and one of the only three from the country since, to score centuries in all the three formats of the game.

As fans celebrate the 15 years of his international career, Suresh Raina's wife Priyanka Raina took to Twitter to mark the occasion.

"Fifteen years since you played your first ODI! 15 years of success, ups & downs, hard work & a lot more. World has seen your passion, dedication & the rewards you got in return. I have seen your hardships, madness, sleepless nights & your reluctance to settle down with any non sense thrown at you," she wrote in a note posted on her official Twitter profile.

"I have seen the amount of hard work you have put in & how true you have always been to yourself when it came to giving back to your game, people who supported you & everyone who wished best for you during this journey.

"You always acknowledged how blessed you are to receive the love & faith people have shown in you. And you worked tirelessly to stand upto their expectations & deliver your best."

We love you @ImRaina & are super proud of everything you have done.



Love, Rio, Gracia & Priyanka #15yearsofraina pic.twitter.com/rrcqbpF7OA — Priyanka Chaudhary Raina (@PriyankaCRaina) July 30, 2020

"We all know It's a world where you can't be perfect all the time, yet there was no tolerance or constructive approach shown towards even the smallest lacking you may have shown, despite all your contribution, records & achievements! what I truly appreciate is your resilience & the ease with which you always keep your cool to deal with any criticism or unfair treatment.

"I have always been proud of you & will always be. You achieved incredible heights but you deserved much more & you still do.

"You are a gem person with a golden heart who is always willing to give wholeheartedly. Stay the way you are keep shining, keep growing & keep giving your best unconditionally & rest will follow! We love you are super proud of everything you have done."

Suresh Raina is expected to come back to cricket action with the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League, which is set to take place from September 19 to November 8 in the United Arab Emirates.

