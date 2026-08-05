Super Kings release Faf du Plessis, MI Cape Town leave out Kieron Pollard ahead of upcoming SA20 season

New Delhi:

Mitchell Marsh, Sam Curran, Joe Root, Phil Salt and Jason Holder are among the biggest overseas names confirmed for the upcoming SA20 season. The six franchises have finalised a significant portion of their squads ahead of the Season 5 auction, as they revealed the pre-auction signings and player retentions on Wednesday, August 5.

Interestingly, Durban's Super Giants and Paarl Royals have already completed their 19-member squads through retentions and pre-auction signings. The remaining franchises collectively have 19 spots available ahead of the next edition.

Sunrisers sign Mitchell Marsh, Root joins Paarl

Sunrisers Eastern Cape strengthened their title-defending squad by signing Australia T20 captain Mitchell Marsh for his first appearance in the competition. Marsh joins a batting unit that already features Quinton de Kock, Matthew Breetzke, Jordan Hermann and captain Tristan Stubbs.

Durban's Super Giants have added England all-rounder Sam Curran, who returns to the tournament after previously representing MI Cape Town during the first two seasons. Curran joins an experienced squad featuring Jos Buttler, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen and Sunil Narine.

Paarl Royals have secured England Test captain Joe Root as a wildcard signing while also bringing Afghanistan all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai into their squad.

Pretoria Capitals have reinforced their top order with the additions of England keeper-batter Phil Salt and Australia's Matthew Short. The pair join a batting group that already includes Sherfane Rutherford, Connor Esterhuizen, Dewald Brevis and Andre Russell.

Another notable transfer sees England all-rounder Will Jacks move from Pretoria Capitals to MI Cape Town. The switch marks his third stint with a Mumbai Indians-owned franchise after previous appearances for Mumbai Indians in the IPL and MI London in The Hundred.

Notable releases ahead of the new season

Joburg Super Kings have recruited West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder following the departure of long-time captain Faf du Plessis. Elsewhere, Jonny Bairstow has been released by Sunrisers Eastern Cape, while MI Cape Town parted ways with Trent Boult, Rassie van der Dussen and Kieron Pollard. Wiaan Mulder and Nandre Burger have also been released by Joburg Super Kings and will return to the auction pool.

Pre-auction squads

Sunrisers Eastern Cape (14/19)

Overseas: James Coles, Lewis Gregory, Rishad Hossain, Mitchell Marsh, Adam Milne

South Africa: Matthew Breetzke, Quinton de Kock, Jordan Hermann, Patrick Kruger, Senuran Muthusamy, Anrich Nortje, Lutho Sipamla, Tristan Stubbs, Mitchell van Buuren

U23: CJ King, JP King | Wildcard: Marco Jansen

Pretoria Capitals (11/19)

Overseas: Sherfane Rutherford, Phil Salt, Matthew Short

South Africa: Connor Esterhuizen, Wihan Lubbe, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Bryce Parsons, Gideon Peters, Lizaad Williams, Codi Yusuf

U23: Dewald Brevis, Bayanda Majola | Wildcard: Andre Russell

Paarl Royals (19/19)

Overseas: Daniel Lawrence, Gudakesh Motie, Azmatullah Omarzai, Sikandar Raza, Thomas Rew, Asa Tribe, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

South Africa: Ottneil Baartman, Bjorn Fortuin, Rubin Hermann, Keagan Lion-Cachet, David Miller, Delano Potgieter, Kyle Verreynne, Hardus Viljoen

U23: Jacob Johannes Basson, Nqobani Mokoena, Lhuan-dre Pretorius | Wildcard: Joe Root

MI Cape Town (11/19)

Overseas: Will Jacks, Rashid Khan, Nicholas Pooran

South Africa: Corbin Bosch, Reeza Hendricks, Thomas Kaber, George Linde, Dane Piedt, Ryan Rickelton, Jason Smith, Tiaan van Vuuren

U23: Tristan Luus | Wildcard: Kagiso Rabada

Durban's Super Giants (19/19)

Overseas: Jos Buttler, Devon Conway, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Sunil Narine, Kane Williamson

South Africa: Marques Ackerman, David Bedingham, Eathan Bosch, Gerald Coetzee, Tony de Zorzi, Daryn Dupavillon, Simon Harmer, Evan Jones, Aiden Markram, Kyle Simmonds

U23: Kwena Maphaka, Andile Simelane | Wildcard: Heinrich Klaasen

Joburg Super Kings (11/19)

Overseas: Leus du Plooy, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, James Vince

South Africa: Matthew de Villiers, Donovan Ferreira, Dian Forrester, Duan Jansen, Rilee Rossouw, Janco Smit, Prenelan Subrayen

U23: Jarren Bacher | Wildcard: TBC

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