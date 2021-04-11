Image Source : INDIA TV Live Cricket Score IPL 2021, Match 3, SRH vs KKR: Follow Live Updates from Chennai

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the third match of the 14th season, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders on indiatvnews.com. After a blockbuster to start to the season, Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad will begin their campaign in Chennai. The daunting bowling lineup of the SRH, with the return of form of Bhuvneshwar Kumar , makes the 2016 champions the favourite. Kolkata will be banking on their returning hero Shakib Al Hasan , also a former SRH player, to. get them off to a great start Here, you can find ball-by-ball updates from Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders Live Online. LIVE STREAMING

SRH vs KKR, Match 3: Former champions Kolkata Knight Riders will look to strike a perfect balance under the astute leadership of Eoin Morgan when they open their IPL campaign against a consistent Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday. One of the best in business in the white-ball format, Morgan took charge of an ordinary-looking KKR under Dinesh Karthik midway into the last season held in the UAE. [FULL PREVIEW]