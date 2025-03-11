Sunrisers Hyderabad unveil their jersey ahead of IPL 2025 IPL 2024 finalists, Sunrisers Hyderabad took centre stage and revealed their jersey for the upcoming edition of the IPL. They shared a post across their social media handles to make the reveal.

With the 18th edition of the IPL (Indian Premier League) set to kick off on March 22, the excitement is starting to set in within the fans and the teams. Ahead of the start of the new season, IPL 2024 finalists, Sunrisers Hyderabad, took centre stage and unveiled their new jersey for the upcoming edition of the tournament.

It is worth noting that SRH took to social media to share their new jersey with the fans. Posting a reel on Instagram, the franchise gave the fans a glimpse of their new threads. Interestingly, they did not make any major changes to their kit, as they retained their original orange and black theme.

Notably, Sunrisers Hyderabad were exceptional in the previous edition of the IPL. The side played an ultra-aggressive brand of cricket, with the likes of Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, and Heinrich Klaasen putting in exceptional performances and propelling the side to the final.

It was only in the summit clash where Hyderabad fell short and lost the title to Kolkata Knight Riders, who won their third IPL trophy. With an updated jersey and a new season approaching, SRH will now hope to go all the way and finally get their hands on the title.

Speaking of their schedule, Sunrisers Hyderabad are all set to kick off their IPL campaign by taking on inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals. Both sides will lock horns at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, Hyderabad, on March 23.

It is worth noting that Hyderabad have some significant firepower with them for the new edition of the tournament. For the new season, they roped in the likes of Ishan Kishan, Mohammed Shami, Harshal Patel, Adam Zampa, Abhinav Manohar, and many more stars in their squad. Almost winning the title in 2024, the Pat Cummins-led side will hope that the 2025 season could prove to be a fruitful one for them as they aim to get their hands on their second IPL title.