Sunrisers Hyderabad register lowest powerplay total in IPL 2025 Sunrisers Hyderabad had a disastrous powerplay against Mumbai Indians in the ongoing IPL 2025. The Pat Cummins-led side made only 24 runs, with the loss of four wickets, which is the lowest so far in the ongoing season.

Hyderabad:

Sunrisers Hyderabad registered the lowest powerplay score in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Against Mumbai Indians, the hosts had a disastrous start at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium as openers Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma departed for 0 and 8 runs respectively. Batting at number three, Ishan Kishan made one before walking back to the pavilion in a controversial manner.

In the third over of the match, Deepak Chahar pitched it on the leg side and it went for a wide. However, in a surprising move, Kishan decided to walk back to the pavilion. After which, Mumbai Indians decided to appeal, and a confused-looking umpire decided to raise his finger as Kishan was on his way. Interestingly, the replay showed that the ball went down the line and missed both the bat and leg of Kishan. However, the player decided to walk and with that, Mumbai looked to be in total control of the game.

Nitish Kumar Reddy also departed in the powerplay. The all-rounder who had a poor season so far, made only two runs. Deepak Chahar and Trent Boult were ruthless in the powerplay, picking up two wickets each as SRH were reduced to 24/4, which is the lowest in the ongoing season.

Team Score Opponent Venue Sunrisers Hyderabad 24/4 Mumbai Indians Hyderabad Chennai Super Kings 30/3 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Chennai Chennai Super Kings 31/2 Kolkata Knight Riders Chennai Sunrisers Hyderabad 33/3 Kolkata Knight Riders Kolkata

Soon after the powerplay, Aniket Verma made his way back to the pavilion, scoring 12 runs off 14 balls. After which, Heinrich Klaasen took over the business and played some brilliant shots to release the pressure. The South Africa international completed his half-century in 34 balls and will be hoping to help Hyderabad post a respectable total on the board in order to defend it.