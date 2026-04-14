Sunrisers Hyderabad pick replacement for injured Brydon Carse for IPL 2026, rope in Sri Lankan pacer

New Delhi:

Sunrisers Hyderabad have roped in Sri Lankan fast bowler Dilshan Madushanka as the replacement for the injured Brydon Carse for the Indian Premier League 2026. Madushanka will join the SRH squad for his base price of Rs 75 lakh.

"Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have picked Dilshan Madushanka as a replacement for Brydon Carse for the remainder of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Carse has been ruled out of the ongoing IPL season due to an injury," IPL said in a statement.

"Dilshan Madushanka, a left-arm medium pacer, has represented Sri Lanka in 1 Test, 28 ODIs and 19 T20Is and has 70 wickets in international cricket against his name. He will join SRH for INR 75 Lakh. The Sri Lankan bowler was previously a part of the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the IPL," the body added.

Meanwhile, SRH also shared a social media post to welcome the Sri Lankan speedster. "Dilshan Madushanka joins the squad as a replacement for Brydon Carse, who is ruled out due to injury. Welcome, Dilshan," the franchise wrote.

More to follow...