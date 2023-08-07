Sunrisers Hyderabad part ways with Brian Lara, announce former RCB player as new head coach

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Brian Lara

IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad have parted ways with West Indies Legend and head coach Brian Lara after a poor season in 2023. The franchise had a two-year association with Lara, which now comes to an end. Moreover, New Zealand Legend and former RCB player Daniel Vettori as the new head coach of the team.

"As our 2-year association with Brian Lara comes to an end, we bid adieu to him. Thank you for the contributions to the Sunrisers. We wish you all the best for your future endeavours," SRH wrote in a post thanking Lara.

Former RCB player and coach Vettori gets new role

Meanwhile, former RCB player and former coach of the Bangalore side Daniel Vettori has been named as coach of the team. He was the head coach of RCB from 2014 to 2018 and was also the assistant coach of the Australia men's team recently.

More to follow...

Latest Cricket News