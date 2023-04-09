SRH vs PBKS: Sunrisers Hyderabad open their account in IPL 2023 as they register win over Punjab Kings

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Team SRH

Sunrisers Hyderabad registered their maiden win at the IPL 2023, as they defeated Punjab Kings on Sunday. In the match which was played at their home ground Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Rahul Tripathi and Mayank Markande powered SRH to an 8-wicket win. Coming to bat first, Punjab registered a total of 143/9 with Shikhar Dhawan's unbeaten 99. But SRH chased the target with 17 balls to spare.

While chasing the target, Hyderabad's start was underwhelming. However, after Harry Brook got out after scoring just 13 runs, Mayank Agarwal and Rahul Tripathi registered a stable partnership. Mayank got dismissed after scoring 21 runs. But Rahul took charge along with skipper Aiden Markram to guide his team to a win. Rahul scored 74 runs off 48 balls. On the other hand, Markram contributed 37 runs.

Punjab Kings' batting-order struggled from the beginning of their innings as opener Prabhsimran Singh returned to the pavilion without opening an account. Matthew Short scored 1 run, Jitesh Sharma scored 4 runs, and Sam Curran contributed 22 runs. The batters of PBKS continued to struggle as Sikandar Raza scored 5 runs, and Shahrukh Khan scored 4 runs. Moreover, Harpreet Brar and Mohit Rathee scored 1 run each. Shikhar Dhawan, on the other hand, played a stormy innings for Punjab Kings. He scored 99 runs off 66 balls.

Interestingly, Mayank Markande played his first game for the franchise and registered his best figures in the IPL. He finished the match with 4-15 at an economy of 3.75.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI: Mayank Agarwal, Harry Brook, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

Punjab Kings Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Prabhsimran Singh, Matthew Short, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Nathan Ellis, Mohit Rathee, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

