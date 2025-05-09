Sunrisers Hyderabad, Lucknow Super Giants announce ticket refund amid IPL 2025 suspension With the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 being suspended for a week in the light of Pakistan's attack against India, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants announced ticket refunds for the postponed matches.

The IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 was recently suspended for a week due to the ongoing tension between India and Pakistan. With 58 matches played so far, the 60th game was abandoned midway. Where it has been that the suspension is only for a week, it could go on to last longer than intended.

With the suspension announced, Sunrisers Hyderabad took centre stage and announced that they will be issuing ticket refunds for their upcoming game against Kolkata Knight Riders. Both sides were slated to lock horns in game 60 of the tournament on May 10. However, the game has been postponed for now.

Hyderabad will be refunding tickets for the game, and SRH confirmed the same development with a post on social media as well. "UPDATE: In light of the current situation, IPL 2025 has been suspended with immediate effect. Ticket refund details will be communicated shortly,” SRH tweeted.

Furthermore, Sunrisers Hyderabad were not the only franchise to announce refunds on tickets. Lucknow Super Giants also took centre stage and announced ticket refunds. It is worth noting that Lucknow Super Giants were all set to take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in game 59 of the IPL 2025 on May 9, and with the tournament being postponed now for a week, LSG also announced ticket refunds for the fans as well.

"Update: Tonight’s match at BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium has been cancelled. Details regarding ticket refunds will follow," the tweet from LSG read.

The escalation of the war between India and Pakistan has seen major effects all over the country. Apart from the IPL, the Neeraj Chopra Classic was postponed as well, which was an event set to be held in Bengaluru on May 24.

Many cricketers took to social media to express their gratitude for the Indian armed forces as well as India continues to counterattack against Pakistan.