SRH vs DC: Sunrisers Hyderabad lacked intent, we looked like team that was not excited to win game - Markram

Follow us on Image Source : PTI SRH vs DC

Sunrisers Hyderabad suffered a loss in a low-scoring match against Delhi Capitals on Monday. SRH skipper Aiden Markram questioned their intent in the game that went down the wire at the Sunrisers home ground, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Delhi managed to defend the total of 144/9 as they restricted Hyderabad to 137/6 to win by seven runs.

Washington Sundar’s all-around show (3/28 and 15-ball 24 not out) was not enough as SRH lost their third match on a trot.

"We were not good with the bat again, not enough intent. We looked like a team that was not excited to win a game of cricket, unfortunately,” Markram said at the presentation ceremony.

“We'll have to go back to look how we can chase better, be freer as a team and as a unit and hopefully that can help us going forward.

"It's difficult. You can say all the right things but ultimately guys need to buy into it. We want to play a certain brand of cricket and if we get it wrong doing that then we'll sleep a lot better at night,” he said.

"We've got really good players and really good batters and unfortunately I think we're just letting ourselves down through lack of intent.

"Guys need to work out what brings out the best in them and makes them the most free to play. Our bowlers didn't deserve to be on the losing side like this,” he said.

SRH have their next match on April 29, Saturday again with DC. They will want to seek redemption in the back-to-back game against the same opponent.

Delhi Capitals’ all-rounder Axar Patel, who was adjudged Player-of-the-Match for his 34 in the first innings followed by two crucial wickets in the second, said he felt confident after the contribution in the first half.

“Two for 21 since I scored 34 in 34 so the two wickets were more important,” he said.

“Manish Pandey and I discussed we needed to take it as deep as possible. The surface was slow, the ball was coming off slowly. I felt that Kuldeep (Yadav) and I could tie up the batters on this surface, so it was enjoyable,” Patel said.

Latest Cricket News