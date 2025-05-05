Sunrisers Hyderabad knocked out from IPL 2025 playoffs race as clash against DC gets washed out Sunrisers Hyderabad have seven points from 11 matches in the Indian Premier League 2025. They have officially been knocked out of the race to the playoffs. Both SRH and DC have shared a point each after the washout.

New Delhi:

Sunrisers Hyderabad have been officially knocked out from the Indian Premier League 2025 playoffs as their clash against Delhi Capitals has been washed out due to rain. Both the teams have shared a point each, which meant that SRH have been knocked out of the season.

SRH would feel like having robbed a point and an outside chance of qualification due to rain at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. They had restricted DC to a pretty under-par score of 133/7 in the first innings and would have fancied their chances to chase the target down.

However, that was not to be as rain interrupted the fixture after the first innings and got heavier to cause a big delay. While the rain had stopped, puddles formed on the ground cleanage very hard. The captains shook hands with each other as the game was called off.

