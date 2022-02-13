Sunday, February 13, 2022
     
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
SRH full squad for IPL 2022: List of all the players bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2022 Auction

SRH retained Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, and Umran Malik ahead of the IPL 2022 auction. They had 68 crores reaming purse going into the mega auction. Here is the full list of players bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad.

File photo of Sunrisers Hyderabad team
File photo of Sunrisers Hyderabad team

At the auction, SRH paid big money to get Caribbean such as Nicholas Pooran and Romario Shephard. They also bagged their experienced pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar for 2022 edition.

The winner of 2016 IPL Sunrisers Hyderabad have bought the following players ahead of the IPL 2022. 

Kane Williamson (14 Cr), Abdul Samad (4 Cr), Umran Malik (4 Cr), Nicholas Pooran (10.75 Cr), Priyam Garg (0.20 Cr), Rahul Tripathi (8.5 Cr), Aiden Markram (2.6 Cr), R Samarth (0.20 Cr), Vishnu Vinod (0.50 Cr), Glenn Phillips (1.50 Cr), T Natarajan (4 Cr), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (4.2 Cr), Kartik Tyagi (4 Cr), Shreyas Gopal (0.75 Cr), J Suchith (0.20 Cr), FazalHaq Farooqi (0.50 Cr), Washington Sundar (8.75 Cr), Abhishek Sharma (6.5 Cr), Marco Jansen (4.20 Cr), Romario Shepherd (7.75 Cr), Sean Abbott (2.40 Cr), Shashank Singh (0.20 Cr), Saurabh Dubey (0.20 Cr)

Players List

Players Retained by SRH

Kane Williamson

Abdul Samad

Umran Malik

SRH reaming purse ahead of IPL auction 2022

68 crores

SRH in Indian Premier League history

2013 - Playoffs (4th)

2014 - League Stage (6th)

2015 - League Stage (6th)

2016 - Champions

2017 - Playoffs (4th)

2018 - Runners-up

2019 - Playoffs (4th)

2020 - Playoffs (3rd)

2021 - League Stage (8th)

SRH captain in the history of IPL

Kumar Sangakkara 2013 - 2013

Cameron White 2013 - 2013

Shikhar Dhawan 2013 - 2014

Darren Sammy 2014 - 2014

David Warner 2015 - 2017

Kane Williamson 2018 -2019

Bhuvneshwar Kumar 2019 - 2019

