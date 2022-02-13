SRH full squad for IPL 2022: List of all the players bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2022 Auction

SRH full squad for IPL 2022: List of all the players bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2022 Auction SRH retained Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, and Umran Malik ahead of the IPL 2022 auction. They had 68 crores reaming purse going into the mega auction. Here is the full list of players bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad.