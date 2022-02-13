SRH full squad for IPL 2022: List of all the players bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2022 Auction

SRH full squad for IPL 2022: List of all the players bought by Punjab Kings in IPL 2022 AuctionAt the auction, SRH paid big money to get Caribbean such as Nicholas Pooran and Romario Shephard. They also bagged their experienced pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar for 2022 edition.
The winner of 2016 IPL Sunrisers Hyderabad have bought the following players ahead of the IPL 2022.
Kane Williamson (14 Cr), Abdul Samad (4 Cr), Umran Malik (4 Cr), Nicholas Pooran (10.75 Cr), Priyam Garg (0.20 Cr), Rahul Tripathi (8.5 Cr), Aiden Markram (2.6 Cr), R Samarth (0.20 Cr), Vishnu Vinod (0.50 Cr), Glenn Phillips (1.50 Cr), T Natarajan (4 Cr), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (4.2 Cr), Kartik Tyagi (4 Cr), Shreyas Gopal (0.75 Cr), J Suchith (0.20 Cr), FazalHaq Farooqi (0.50 Cr), Washington Sundar (8.75 Cr), Abhishek Sharma (6.5 Cr), Marco Jansen (4.20 Cr), Romario Shepherd (7.75 Cr), Sean Abbott (2.40 Cr), Shashank Singh (0.20 Cr), Saurabh Dubey (0.20 Cr)
Players List
Players Retained by SRH
Kane Williamson
Abdul Samad
Umran Malik
SRH reaming purse ahead of IPL auction 2022
68 crores
SRH in Indian Premier League history
2013 - Playoffs (4th)
2014 - League Stage (6th)
2015 - League Stage (6th)
2016 - Champions
2017 - Playoffs (4th)
2018 - Runners-up
2019 - Playoffs (4th)
2020 - Playoffs (3rd)
2021 - League Stage (8th)
SRH captain in the history of IPL
Kumar Sangakkara 2013 - 2013
Cameron White 2013 - 2013
Shikhar Dhawan 2013 - 2014
Darren Sammy 2014 - 2014
David Warner 2015 - 2017
Kane Williamson 2018 -2019
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 2019 - 2019