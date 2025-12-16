Sunrisers Hyderabad full squad after IPL 2026 auction: Check SRH's complete team after bidding war Sunrisers Hyderabad made only two capped buys at the IPL 2026 auction as they went big over Liam Livingstone. SRH had a settled first-choice team and needed only back-ups. Here is SRH's complete squad after the IPL 2026 auction.

The IPL 2026 auction saw the teams build their squads for the upcoming season of the Indian-cash rich league. Sunrisers Hyderabad also built their squad for the next edition of the tournament.

SRH came into the auction with a purse of Rs 25.50 crore and needed 10 players to complete the quota of 25 players. The hard-hitting side didn't had much to do in the auction as they had their first XI mostly set. But despite having the third-largest purse in the auction, SRH came into the party pretty late during the auction in Abu Dhabi. SRH splurged Rs 13 crore for Liam Livingstone late in the accelerated rounds and picked several domestic players. They bought many domestic seamers like Onkar Tarmale, Sakib Hussain, Praful Hinge but only time will tell whether they have enough quality to replace Mohammed Shami.

They bought only two capped players in Livingstone and Shivam Mavi and roped in eight uncapped players. It remains to be seen how well SRH would fare next season with a strong first-choice XII but fewer back-ups.

How does SRH look for IPL 2026?

SRH have a strong front team with the likes of Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head at the top, followed by Ishan Kishan at No.3. They have strong middle order and finishers in Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Aniket Verma and Liam Livingstone. SRH have the likes of Harsh Dubey, Zeeshan Ansari, Livingstone, Amit Kumar and Krains Fuletra as spinners. Their fast-bowling attack features Pat Cummins, Harshal Patel, Eshan Malinga, Jaydev Unadkat, Sakib Hussain, Onkar Tarmale, Praful Hinge and Shivam Mavi in their fast-bowling attack

SRH's full squad for IPL 2026:

Retentions: Abhishek Sharma, Aniket Verma, Brydon Carse, Eshan Malinga, Harsh Dubey, Harshal Patel, Heinrich Klaasen, Ishan Kishan, Jaydev Unadkat, Kamindu Mendis, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins, Smaran Ravichandaran, Travis Head, Zeeshan Ansari

Auction buys: Salil Arora (INR 1.50 Cr), Shivang Kumar (INR 30 lakh), Liam Livingstone (INR 13 Cr), Jack Edwards (INR 3 Cr), Amit Kumar (INR 30 lakh), Krains Fuletra (INR 30 lakh), Sakib Hussain (INR 30 lakh), Onkar Tarmale (INR 30 lakh), Praful Hinge (INR 30 lakh), Shivam Mavi (INR 75 lakh)