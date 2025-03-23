Sunrisers Hyderabad create history, register major record against Rajasthan Royals Sunrisers Hyderabad put in an excellent performance in the first innings of the game against Rajasthan Royals. In their excellent performance with the bat, SRH managed to register a major record against RR in the tournament's history.

Game 2 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 saw Sunrisers Hyderabad lock horns with Rajasthan Royals. Both sides faced off at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on March 23, and the clash began with Royals coming in to bowl first after winning the toss.

Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma opened the innings for Sunrisers Hyderabad, and both batters picked up right where they left off in the previous season. Both took the RR bowlers to the cleaners right from the get-go. It is interesting to note that through their excellent performance in the powerplay, Sunrisers Hyderabad created history. The side posted a total of 135 runs in the first 10 overs of the game.

Interestingly, the score of 135 is the highest total ever scored by a team against Rajasthan Royals in the first 10 overs of an IPL game. Mumbai Indians’ total of 120 runs sits in second place from 2014, with KKR’s 116 in 2022 sitting in third place.

Speaking of the game, Sunrisers Hyderabad looked to be in exceptional touch in the first innings of the clash. After Abhishek Sharma departs on a score of 24 runs, Travis Head amassed 67 runs in 31 deliveries, with Nitish Kumar Reddy and Heinrich Klaasen scoring 30 and 34 runs, respectively. Furthermore, through Ishan Kishan’s century, SRH managed to post a mammoth total on the board for Rajasthan to chase.

The inaugural champions have quite the daunting task ahead of them. The side needs to chase down a total of 287 runs in the second innings of the game. Ishan Kishan ended his innings on a score of 106 runs.

Highest total against Rajasthan Royals after 10 overs in IPL

135/2 - SRH, Hyderabad, 2025*

120/4 - MI, Mumbai, 2014

116/2 - KKR, Mumbai, 2022

115/1 - SRH, Hyderabad, 2019

115/3 - DC, Delhi, 2024