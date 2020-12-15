Tuesday, December 15, 2020
     
  5. Sunrisers Hyderabad appoint Tom Moody as Director of Cricket

Sunrisers Hyderabad appoint Tom Moody as Director of Cricket

The 55-year-old Australian was in charge of SRH for seven years till the 2019 season.

New Delhi Updated on: December 15, 2020 19:09 IST
Tom Moody
Image Source : TWITTER/SUNRISERS HYDERABAD

Tom Moody

Australia cricketer-turned-coach Tom Moody was on Tuesday appointed as the director of cricket by IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The 55-year-old Australian was in charge of SRH for seven years till the 2019 season, guiding the team to IPL title in 2016 before he was replaced by England's World Cup-winning coach Trevor Bayliss in July last year.

"@TomMoodyCricket has been appointed as the Director of Cricket for SunRisers Hyderabad. #OrangeArmy #KeepRising," the franchise announced on its official Twitter handle.

During Moody's seven-year tenure, Sunrisers reached IPL playoffs five times. In this year's IPL in the UAE, SRH again reached the play-offs after qualifying third. They lost to Delhi Capitals in the Qualifier 2 at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. 

