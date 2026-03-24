Sunrisers Hyderabad announces veteran England bowler as Jack Edwards' replacement for IPL 2026

Hyderabad:

With the ongoing injury crisis ahead of the 19th edition of the IPL (Indian Premier League), 2016 champions Sunrisers Hyderabad came forward and announced the signing of 35-year-old English bowler David Payne as the replacement for Jack Edwards.

It is worth noting that Payne will be joining SRH for Rs 1.5 crore, having played just one ODI for England; it is the shortest format in which Payne has played his best cricket. At the age of 35, he has vast experience in playing T20 cricket, having played 233 T20 matches so far in his career.

In the 233 games, Payne has taken a total of 304 wickets and maintains an economy of 8.03. He could prove to be a good signing for SRH, considering the vast experience that he brings with him.

As for Jack Edwards, he was signed by the franchise for Rs. 3 crore and has been ruled out for the entirety of the IPL 2026 season due to an injury. The team will also be without the services of regular skipper Pat Cummins in the early stages of the season, and star batter Ishan Kishan will lead SRH in his absence.

Payne impressed with his performances in the recent BBL season

One of the biggest reasons behind Payne’s signing for SRH could be his performances in the recent BBL (Big Bash League) season. David Payne was a part of the title-winning Perth Scorchers side.

Being one of the best bowlers in the side, Payne took 11 wickets in six matches in the BBL15 and won the Player of the Match award in the final as well. Putting forth a brilliant performance, taking three wickets, and conceding 18 runs in his complete spell of four overs. He will hope to replicate his form in the IPL for SRH as well.

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