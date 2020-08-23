Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals land in UAE for IPL 2020

Image Source : TWITTER/SUNRISERS HYDERABAD Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals reached UAE

The last of the two franchises, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals, have reached the United Arab Emirates for the 13th season of the Indian Premier League which begins from September 19 onwards.

The Indian players of Delhi Capitals had undergone their COVID-19 test yesterday in Mumbai before leaving for Dubai. And it seems, the two franchises had reached Dubai on the same flight.

Delhi Capitals chief executive officer Dhiraj Malhotra and assistant coach Mohammad Kaif shared their thoughts, having met their players after a long time.

Moments before the DC boys 𝐭𝐨𝐨𝐤 𝐨𝐟𝐟 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐔𝐀𝐄 💙🇦🇪



Excitement levels 👉🏻 𝗧𝗵𝗿𝗼𝘂𝗴𝗵 𝘁𝗵𝗲 (𝗮𝗶𝗿𝗽𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗲) 𝗿𝗼𝗼𝗳 🤩#Dream11IPL #YehHaiNayiDilli pic.twitter.com/BWS3NgpFSn — Delhi Capitals (Tweeting from 🏠) (@DelhiCapitals) August 23, 2020

"We are all really excited that cricket is back, and that the team is together again. It is like meeting your own family, meeting your long lost friends. So it is just a really overwhelming phase for all of us," Malhotra was quoted as saying in a press release.

Kaif added, "We will be undergoing three more tests, and hopefully everyone's reports will come out negative, and then we can get back on to the field to start practicing."

Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and defending champions Mumbai Indians had reached on Friday while Kings XI Punjab, Rajasthan Royals, and Kolkata Knight Riders reached on Thursday.

Following the BCCI SOP for IPL 2020, all the squad members will undergo COVID-19 test once gain on days 1, 3 and 6 and will remain in self-isolation in their respective hotel rooms in Dubai for the next six days. On clearing the tests, they will be eligible to enter the tournament's bio-bubble and start training.

Sixty matches will be played this season stretched across 53 days at three venues -- Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. This is only the second time that IPL is being held in the UAE, 2014 being the first when only the first 20 matches of the season were held owing to clash with the General Elections that year.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage