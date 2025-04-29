Sunil Narine equals all-time IPL record with bat with short cameo against DC in IPL 2025 Sunil Narine levelled an all-time record in the Indian Premier League with his cameo against Delhi Capitals in the clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

New Delhi:

Kolkata Knight Riders veteran Sunil Narine has equalled an all-time IPL record with the bat during his team's clash against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday, April 29. Narine achieved a special feat during his short cameo of 27 from 16 balls in the clash against the Capitals.

Narine, a pinch-hitter, has been opening for KKR for many years now. He has been providing blistering starts and his partnership with Phil Salt in 2024 was one of the major reasons for KKR lifting the IPL title last year.

In the clash against the Capitals, Narine slammed a six on the first ball he faced off Dushmantha Chameera. This was the sixth instance that Narine hit a six on the first ball he faced in the Indian cash-rich league. He has now levelled the record for most instances a player hit a six off the first ball he faced in IPL, joining Ravindra Jadeja and Rashid Khan in the list.

Narine slammed another six in the same over and provided a strong start to the defending champions before getting dismissed in the seventh over by Vipraj Nigam.

Meanwhile, Narine's major contribution came with the ball as he turned the game around for KKR. Axar Patel and Faf du Plessis were keeping DC on track of the chase, however, the West Indian star came and turned the tables.

He took three wickets in his four overs for 29. He took the wickets of well-set Axar, Stubbs, before also removing Faf to potentially kill the game. KKR went on to win the match by 14 runs after DC were left with too much to do.

DC's Playing XI:

Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel (wk), Karun Nair, KL Rahul, Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Dushmantha Chameera, Mukesh Kumar

KKR's Playing XI:

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, Rovman Powell, Harshit Rana, Anukul Roy, Varun Chakaravarthy