Sunil Narine creates world record with three-wicket haul against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025 Sunil Narine showed his class yet again on Tuesday (April 29) against Delhi Capitals, picking up three wickets and helping Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) win a close game. He fared decently with the bat, but made a game-changing impact with the ball and created a world record as well.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) defeated Delhi Capitals in the 48th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday (April 29) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. It was a close game with the defending champions registering a 14-run win courtesy of a brilliant performance from their all-rounder Sunil Narine, who picked up three wickets for just 29 runs.

At 136/3 in the 14th over, Delhi were in a comfortable position to chase down 205 runs with Axar Patel and Faf du Plessis batting well. However, Narine had other ideas as he came for his final spell and nipped out the Delhi skipper and Tristan Stubbs in the same over.

The double strike brought KKR back in the game and they never looked back. Narine sent back Du Plessis in his next over to effectively kill the chase. Delhi collapsed under pressure to finish on 190 runs for the loss of nine wickets in their 20 overs.

Meanwhile, with Du Plessis's wicket, Narine created history, becoming the bowler to pick most wickets for a single team in the history of T20 cricket. He has accounted for 208 wickets for KKR in the shortest format, equalling Samit Patel's record who picked as many scalps playing for Nottinghamshire in the format.

Most wickets for a team in Men's T20 cricket

208 - Samit Patel (Nottinghamshire)

208* - Sunil Narine (Kolkata Knight Riders)

199 - Chris Wood (Hampshire)

195 - Lasith Malinga (Mumbai Indians)

193 - David Payne (Gloucestershire)

Lasith Malinga is also part of this list, having picked a staggering 195 wickets for the Mumbai Indians, while the other two bowlers - Chris Wood and David Payne - are from England who scalped 199 and 193 wickets for Hampshire and Gloucestershire, respectively. Coming back to Narine, he has a great chance now to break Samit Patel's record in this regard in the next match as he continues to be a key player for KKR in the IPL.