Sunil Narine creates world record, registers all-time T20 feat during SRH vs KKR IPL 2025 clash Sunil Narine registered a historic record for Kolkata Knight Riders during his team's clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Narine shattered an all-time T20 record despite the SRH batters' onslaught.

New Delhi:

Kolkata Knight Riders veteran all-rounder Sunil Narine etched his name into the history books as he created a world record during his team's clash against Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League 2025 on Sunday, May 25. Narine has shattered an all-time T20 record during his team's clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

The SRH batters unleashed their carnage on the KKR bowlers with Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma going berserk. Narine capped the flow of runs when he dismissed Abhishek on 32, ending the 92-run stand in the seventh over.

With the first wicket of the match, Narine bagged his 209th wicket in T20s for Kolkata Knight Riders. He has now shattered the record for the most wickets by a player for a team in T20 cricket. Narine went past Samit Patel, who had 208 wickets for Nottinghamshire.

The KKR all-rounder bagged another wicket when he dismissed the other opener, Travis Head, in the 13th over.

Most wickets for a team in Men’s T20 cricket:

210* - Sunil Narine (Kolkata Knight Riders)

208 - Samit Patel (Nottinghamshire)

199 - Chris Wood (Hampshire)

195 - Lasith Malinga (Mumbai Indians)

193 - David Payne (Gloucestershire)

Meanwhile, SRH won the toss and had opted to bat first. "Will bat first, looks like a good wicket. We've just clicked, the bowlers have been sharp and the batters have played to their potential. Always hope to find momentum early, the good thing is we know we can keep this squad going forward. We have played well last 3-4 games, will try to find that consistency. Same team as the last game," SRH captain Pat Cummins said at the toss.

"Was looking to bowl first either way. The teams that chased in the last two games won at this venue, and they chased things down quite easily. Playing after 18 days feels like a challenge, but just trying to focus in the practice session. We know everyone is going home after this game, so we are just trying to play to win and play to entertain. We had our moments this season, it is all about accepting the mistakes and learning from the good things. It is about playing for the fans, playing for pride. Agkrish has been fantastic, he is an opening batter but he has adapted to playing at 4 or 5. I hope he builds from this and gets to represent India as well. He has been working hard and he could have a bright future ahead of him. No changes, we are playing after 18 days so not really sure about the team," KRR skipper Ajinkya Rahane had said at the toss.