Sunil Narine creates history, becomes first-ever player to pick 200 IPL wickets for single team

New Delhi:

Kolkata Knight Riders star Sunil Narine etched his name into the history books as he completed 200 wickets in the Indian Premier League. The former West Indies all-rounder has become the first player in the history of the Indian cash-rich league to get to 200 wickets for a single franchise. Narine achieved the milestone during his team's clash against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday, May 3.

Narine strikes hard in his final over

Narine, who has played for only KKR in the IPL, was once again at his best during the SRH clash at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. After Sunrisers had made a strong start to their innings with Travis Head and Ishan Kishan going all guns blazing, the KKR spinners applied the brakes with Varun Chakravarthy taking three wickets and Narine scalping two later.

While Narine was taken to the cleaners in his first two overs, he returned to strike big for the visitors. The Trinidad & Tobago all-rounder cleaned Salil Arora first on the first ball of the 15th over, his final of the innings and then got Ishan Kishan caught at long-off by Anukul Roy. He needed just one wicket to get to 200, and Salil's scalp was his milestone one.

Most wickets for single team in IPL:

200: Narine for KKR

186: Bumrah for MI

170: Malinga for MI

157: Bhuvi for SRH

143: Jadeja for CSK

139: Chahal for RCB

139: Bravo for CSK

Narine first foreigner to 200 wickets, third overall

Narine is the first foreign player to get to 200 IPL wickets and is the third overall after Yuzvendra Chahal and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. He now has 201 wickets to his name with Chahal at the top (228), followed by Bhuvneshwar (215).

Most wickets by bowlers in IPL:

1 - Yuzvendra Chahal: 228 wickets

2 - Bhuvneshwar Kumar: 215 wickets

3 - Sunil Narine: 201 wickets

4 - Piyush Chawla: 192 wickets

5 - Ravi Ashwin: 187 wickets

KKR bowl SRH out for 165

The Sunrisers were going strong at 105/1 with Head continuing his newly-found form, having smashed 61 from 28, but was caught by Cameron Green as Varun Chakravarthy got his man. This ignited a flurry of wickets as from 105/1, KKR went down to 139/6 and then all-out for 165. Chakravarthy was the pick of the bowlers, ending on 3/36 in his four overs, while Narine picked 2/31 and Kartik Tyagi scalped 2/30.

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