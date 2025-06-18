Sunil Narine becomes first cricketer in T20 cricket history to achieve embarrassing record with the bat Sunil Narine of the LA Knight Riders hasn't had the best time at the Oakland Coliseum in the ongoing MLC, scoring just 27 runs in three matches, while picking up just one wicket. Narine was dismissed was his second consecutive duck as Washington Freedom blew away the Knight Riders by 113 runs.

Sunil Narine's poor form in the ongoing edition of the Major League Cricket (MLC) continued on Tuesday, June 17, as the bowling all-rounder went wicketless for a second game in a row and was even dismissed for a duck twice in as many matches. After Saurabh Netravalkar of Washington Freedom sent back Alex Hales for a duck, Mark Adair, playing his first game of the season, made the start even better for the defending champions by cleaning up Narine, who missed a full delivery and had his stumps in a mess.

It was the worst start possible for the LA Knight Riders in their pursuit of the target of 209 runs, but Freedom didn't let up as Jack Edwards accounted for Unmukt Chand, also for a duck as the Men in Purple were in all sorts of trouble. This was the 50th duck of Narine's T20 career as the 37-year-old batter became the first one in the format's 20-year history to do so.

The next worst on the list are Rashid Khan and Alex Hales, who also recorded his 45th duck on Tuesday. Narine, who has over 4,600 runs in T20 cricket, has opened the innings for a few teams in the format and has seen both times when he has excelled and the one when he hasn't.

Most ducks for a batsman in T20 cricket

50 - Sunil Narine (362 innings)

45 - Rashid Khan (284 innings)

45 - Alex Hales (495 innings)

35 - Glenn Maxwell (440 innings)

33 - Rilee Rossouw (363 innings)

33 - Paul Stirling (364 innings)

33 - Jason Roy (388 innings)

For Narine, the third season of the MLC is turning out to be disappointing and with LAKR losing their third game of the season, Jason Holder and Co will need to pull their socks up, if they have to improve in the upcoming games. In MLC, Narine now has the most number of ducks for a batter (3) and with LAKR dropping Andre Fletcher to bring in Rovman Powell, the mystery spinner had to open the innings.

LAKR had a golden opportunity to squeeze the opposition when they were on top, having the Freedom four down for 68. However, Glenn Maxwell played out an exceptional knock to smash his record-equalling eighth T20 century and took Freedom's score to 208. On a wicket that was holding a bit, it was too much for the Knight Riders to chase in the end.