Sunil Joshi to travel with Team India as head coach for Rising Stars Asia Cup

New Delhi:

Sunil Joshi, a former Indian spinner and Centre of Excellence's (CoE) head of spin department, will reportedly travel with India A for the upcoming Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 that will be played in Doha from November 14.

The tournament will feature eight teams locking horns with India A and Pakistan A pitted in the same group. The BCCI has announced India A's squad for the tournament, with Jitesh Sharma set to lead the team that features other IPL stars like Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Priyansh Arya, Naman Dhir, Nehal Wadhera, and Ramandeep Singh, to name a few.

As per the convention in the BCCI, the CoE's in-house coaches are appointed for assignments of India A, Emerging (Rising Stars), and India U-19s with rotation. Joshi, who recently joined the CoE, was also a part of India A team's recent assignment against Australia A.

With Josh heading the support staff, Apurva Desai and Pallav Vohra will be the other members of the backroom staff, with the former being the batting coach and the latter being the bowling coach.

Joshi is being sent with the Indian A team because the other CoE coach, Hrishikesh Kanitkar, is currently occupied with the India A team's first-class games against South Africa A. He will then make a return for the U19 role for a series against Afghanistan before also being in charge of the next U-19 World Cup.

The BCCI named India A's squad for the tournament on Tuesday, November 4. Apart from the above-mentioned stars, Suryansh Shedge, Harsh Dubey, Ashutosh Sharma and Suyash Sharma are also part of the squad. India A are placed in Group B alongside Oman, UAE and Pakistan A.

India A’s squad for Rising Stars Asia Cup: Priyansh Arya, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Nehal Wadhera, Naman Dhir (VC), Suryansh Shedge, Jitesh Sharma (C) (WK), Ramandeep Singh, Harsh Dubey, Ashutosh Sharma, Yash Thakur, Gurjapneet Singh, Vijay Kumar Vyshak, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Abhisek Porel (WK), Suyash Sharma.

Stand-by Players: Gurnoor Singh Brar, Kumar Kushagra, Tanush Kotian, Sameer Rizvi, and Shaik Rasheed.