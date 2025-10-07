Sunil Joshi leaves Punjab Kings to join BCCI's CoE in Bengaluru: Report Sunil Joshi has stepped down as Punjab Kings' spin coach ahead of the IPL season, likely to join the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. The former India spinner informed the franchise and head coach Ricky Ponting of his decision.

Bengaluru:

Sunil Joshi, a former India spinner and part of the Punjab Kings support staff in the Indian Premier League (IPL), has stepped down from his role ahead of the upcoming season. The 55-year-old informed the franchise of his decision over the weekend, citing professional commitments that may see him take up a new role with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Joshi, who was serving as the spin-bowling coach for Punjab Kings, is believed to be in line for a position at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru. Although an official announcement regarding his new assignment is yet to be made, the move is seen as a step forward in his coaching career. A Punjab Kings official confirmed Joshi’s departure and spoke highly of the former cricketer.

“He has written to us about his unavailability for the coming season. He is a good guy and the franchise has a good equation with him. But we don't want to come in the way of someone's career growth,” the official told Cricbuzz.

Joshi also reportedly communicated his decision to head coach Ricky Ponting, who recently took charge of the franchise. The two shared a positive professional rapport, and although Ponting would have preferred continuity in the coaching setup, he is understood to have respected Joshi’s decision.

Joshi’s career so far

Meanwhile, it isn’t Joshi’s first stint with Punjab Kings. He previously worked under then head coach Anil Kumble between 2020 and 2022 before moving on to serve as chief selector for the Indian national team. His coaching resume also includes a brief tenure as head coach of the Uttar Pradesh state team.

A veteran of 15 Tests and 69 ODIs for India between 1996 and 2001, Joshi is expected to bring a wealth of experience. Under his guidance, PBKS qualified for the final of the IPL in 2025.